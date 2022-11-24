Giant balloons took over New York City for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade today, 24 November.

Inflatable characters such as a giant turkey and “Baby Yoda” floated through the city’s streets for the holiday event, which attracts thousands of people.

The balloons and floats streamed for more than 40 blocks in Manhattan, from Central Park to Herald Square.

Spectators were also treated to performances during the parade, from the likes of Lea Michele and Big Time Rush.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.