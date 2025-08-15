This Morning star reveals she had a miscarriage while presenting live on air

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday. For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.

This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams has revealed she suffered a miscarriage live on air, while presenting the show.

Appearing on Thursday’s (14 August) episode of the ITV show, the 45-year-old spoke about her loss for the first time, which happened following the birth of her four-year-old boy.

Speaking during a segment which featured Olympian Rebecca Adlington discussing her own experience with premature pregnancy losses, Dr Williams said she chose to share her story in an effort for women to “talk more and be more open”.

She revealed she had suffered two miscarriages, with her second happening while she was sat on the This Morning sofa, saying: “I say that because you will know people going through this.

“People often get on with it, they go to work, no one knows.”