A TikToker was left in tears after her plan to pay for a stranger’s food shop backfired.

Londoner Amelia Goldsmith headed to a nearby Sainsbury’s hoping to make somebody’s day by paying for their groceries.

However, she failed in her effort and recorded two different people turning down her offer.

Still hoping to do something nice during her shop, Goldsmith instead went in search of items to donate to a food bank.

“Oh my God, that was stressful,” she said after the trip.

