TikTok star Harry Daniels serenades Joe Biden with Lana Del Rey song

TikTok star Harry Daniels surprised Joe Biden with a rendition of Lana Del Rey's "National Anthem."

The creator is known for ambushing celebrities, such as Billie Eilish, with impromptu singing.

"Thank you president Biden for letting me sing to you," Daniels wrote with heart-eyes emojis in the video.

The clip showed Biden holding Daniels' hand during the acapella version as his bodyguards looked on.

Daniels singing to the president has received over 12 million views and almost 3 million likes on the platform.