Youngest pilot to fly solo around the world recalls origins of his passion

A British-Belgian 17-year-old has become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small aircraft.

Mack Rutherford touched down in Bulgaria, successfully completing his trip to claim two Guinness World Records five months after he set off from the coutry.

“My entire family are pilots, I’m the fifth generation in my family to be a pilot, so it really is a part of my life and it always has been,” Rutherford told Good Morning Britain.

The teenager travelled through 52 countries over five continents during his trip.

