A triplet from Colorado who was separated from her sisters at birth has shared how she reunited with her siblings at 11 years old

Rikki Jump, 32, and her sisters, Julianne Scavo and Kendall Scavo, were born on June 7, 1991.

As their mother couldn’t afford to keep all three babies, Julianne and Kendall were adopted.

Jump always knew was a triplet but her sisters didn’t know she existed until they started writing letters to each other.

They were reunited for the first time when they went to a shopping mall and watched a film.

Jump also tracked down her biological father after discovering she was conceived via sperm donor as her father already had a vasectomy.