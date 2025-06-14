Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:19
Kate and Charlotte share sweet mother-daughter moment at Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte shared a sweet moment during Trooping the Colour in London on Saturday, 14 June, to mark the King's official birthday.
Accompanied by Prince George and Prince Louis, the mother and daughter smiled at one another as they rode together in a carriage.
The appearance of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children sparked cheering from royal fans when they were spotted travelling down the Mall with their mother.
Kate took her place next to the King and Queen on the dais to watch the spectacle, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards – a position she was unable to take up last year because she was receiving cancer treatment, and instead watched the ceremony with her children.
Up next
12:25
Sam Ryder on heartbreak and the healing power of music
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:25
A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:08
The TravelSmart guide to Malaysia
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
01:12
Explosions boom in Tel Aviv as new wave of missiles launched from Iran
01:09
Family of Air India crash victims speak of their ‘tremendous’ loss
01:42
Aerial bombardment rocks Tel Aviv as Israel-Iran conflict escalates
00:37