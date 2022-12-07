Twitch streamer Amouranth receives $70,000 cash from anonymous viewer

One of the most popular female Twitch streamers live-broadcasted her unboxing of a mysterious package sent to her from a fan.

The moment Amouranth counted out a whopping $70,000 in cash was captured in the video.

A brand new all-expenses-paid iPhone was also inside, along with the number of a paid-for bodyguard service and a taser.

It comes after the American cosplayer alleged that her husband, who she has separated from, was being abusive and controlling.

