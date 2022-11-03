Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says her Twitter stopped working after tiff with Elon Musk

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Elon Musk of sabotaging her Twitter account after the two argued on the social media platform.

When the congresswoman called out the billionaire’s plans to charge a monthly subscription fee for account verification, Musk replied: “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.”

Ocasio-Cortez then posted a screenshot of her account, showing that she’d had no notifications from verified accounts, despite both herself and Musk having blue ticks.

“This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me,” she wrote.

Sign up to our newsletters.