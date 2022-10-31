Twitter considers charging $20 per month for verified accounts under Elon Musk

Elon Musk is considering charging verified Twitter users $20 (£17.30) a month or $240 a year to keep the blue tick on their account.

The world’s richest man is said to be planning changes to Twitter’s Blue subscription service, including raising the $4.99 monthly fee to $19.99.

Users currently verified by the platform – who have a blue tick flagging them as an authentic source – would have 90 days to sign up to Blue or lose their status.

“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

