UFO-shaped cloud looms over Japanese city

A UFO-shaped cloud was captured looming over a Japanese city on Tuesday, 9 January.

The cloud appeared across the sky over the city of Kurobe, in Toyama, Japan.

A driver captured the footage of the alien-like cloud being brightly illuminated by the sun.

People on social media thought that the strange sight may be a precursor to an earthquake, something which meteorological experts have said has no basis and urged everyone not to spread misinformation.

It is in fact a lenticular cloud, which appear as saucer-shaped clouds and forms where stable moist air flows over mountains.