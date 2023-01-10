Massive python spotted crossing road in Florida’s Everglades

A gigantic snake was spotted crossing the road in the Everglades wetland in Florida.

This video shows the Burmese python, estimate to be around 15 feet long, making its way across the road at the national park.

The species is considered to be an invasive species to the area, posing a threat to Florida's ecosystem.

Kymberly Clark, the woman who filmed this video, reported the location of the snake to the local authorities.

