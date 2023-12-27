A US governor posted a bizarre video of himself singing Feliz Navidad with viewers calling it the “worst politician’s Christmas message ever”.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis released the Christmas message as his state struggles with a significant immigration crisis, days after Denver received 16 busloads of migrants.

Mr Polis was seen laughing and dancing as he sang an acapella rendition of José Feliciano’s hit 1970 song.

The 48-year-old shared the clip on his official Spanish X, formerly Twitter, account.

One person asked if the video was an audition tape for Saturday Night Live, while another called it the worst thing they had seen in 2023.