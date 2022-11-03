Americans hope to cash in $1.5bn in Powerball lottery

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.5bn after no-one claimed Wednesday night's jackpot.

Numbers drawn on Wednesday, 3 November were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball was 23.

The prize money is just short of the record $1.586bn Powerball jackpot shared by three winners in 2016.

Since 3 August, there have been 39 drawings without a winner, just short of another record - the highest number of straight drawings without a top prize winner is 40.

