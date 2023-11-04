Veterans with PTSD call for tougher restrictions on fireworks

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

Veterans with PTSD are among those calling for tougher restriction on the sale of fireworks, as the UK prepares for Guy Fawkes’ night.

“The adrenaline kicks in and you start shaking”, Stephen Glover, of The Rifles, told ITV News. “It’s not that you jump and you run away, you jump and you have to face it.”