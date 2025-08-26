Vicky Pattinson lets dog lick inside her mouth in video horrifying fans

Vicky Pattinson shared a “kiss” on the mouth with a dog in a video that has divided her fans.

The former Geordie Shore star, 37, shared a video on Instagram collaborating with dog food brand Butternut Box.

She is filmed sitting outdoors when a dog comes up to her and she allows it to lick the inside of her mouth.

"I can't help it," she admitted, "I'm so sorry."

"You know, it makes them happy," she added before going in for another "kiss."

Some viewers admitted that they do the same thing, but others were horrified.

"I love my dogs more than anything but after seeing them licking their bits I couldn't," one commenter wrote.