Lorraine Kelly shares shock bikini picture to highlight dangers of AI beauty filters

Lorraine Kelly surprised viewers with an AI-altered picture of herself wearing a bikini to highlight the dangers of computer-generated beauty filters promoting unrealistic body images.

The television presenter revealed a before-and-after image using an AI filter during a segment on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday morning (12 June). The side-by-side photo shows an untouched picture of Lorraine in a swimsuit on the left, and a dramatically altered version on the right.

“I actually laughed 'cause I thought, crikey,” she said, adding: “I've got a belly... Who hasn't?”

The picture came after presenter Emily Clarkson went viral on social media with a video showing how easy it was to manipulate live images of her own body using phone apps.