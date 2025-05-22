A dad has gone viral after rushing past security in order to receive his diploma alongside his infant son.

The livestream of the commencement ceremony captures Jean Paul Al Arab running onto the stage with his baby while security guards chase them. However, the guards allow him to receive his diploma to cheers in the crowd before he walks off triumphantly.

Al Arab, originally from Lebanon, was reportedly told he could bring his baby with him on stage after graduating from the University of Buffalo with a bachelor's degree in criminology. But on the day of the ceremony (18 May), security stopped him, citing safety concerns.

However, the father told reporters that he had made a promise to his son.