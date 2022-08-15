Rochelle Humes screamed at by ‘Viking’ child while hosting This Morning

Rochelle Humes appeared to be flustered as she was screamed at by a ‘Viking’ child while hosting ITV’s This Morning on Monday, 15 August.

“I now don’t know what to do, I’m gonna be honest. I’ve now had a bit of a panic,” Humes said after she was interrupted by the shrieking boy while interviewing a family who live like Vikings.

Humes, alongside her co-host Andi Peters, were hosting the show while usual presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield break for the summer.

