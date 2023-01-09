Baby penguins ‘sledge’ down snowy slope at Chinese zoo

Heartwarming footage from China shows a group of baby penguins enjoying a fresh blanket of snow.

The birds can be seen “sledging” down a snow-covered slope, apparently giddy with excitement.

One of the little penguins at Harbin Zoo in Heilongjiang province was sporting a cute orange backpack.

After some slope fun, the group then can be seen waddling around their frosty surroundings on Monday, 2 January.

Crowds later flocked to the provincial capital Harbin for the 39th Ice and Snow Festival that Thursday.

