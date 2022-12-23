Hot water instantly turned into a spectacular icy cloud as temperatures plummeted in Missoula, Montana during an historic winter storm.

Wind chill advisories were issued on Thursday, 22 December, through to Friday for the city as the National Weather Service warned of extremely cold wind chills.

From Friday to Christmas Day, the storm is expected to cause widespread disruptions, with more than 200 million people - equivalent to 60 per cent of the US population - under a form of winter weather warnings or advisories.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.