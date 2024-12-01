Independent TV
00:19
William sends message of hope to Kevin Sinfield for gruelling challenge in Rob Burrow’s memory
The Prince of Wales sent a selfie video message to Kevin Sinfield as the former Leeds Rhinos player embarked on his latest fundraising challenge to raise awareness for motor neurone disease (MND) following Rob Burrow’s death.
Prince William praised Sinfield for taking on the “gruelling” feat, describing it as a “fitting tribute” to his ex-teammate.
Sinfield will jog more than 50 kilometres (31 miles) a day for a week for his “Running Home for Christmas” challenge.
“I’m sure you’ll be running with [Rob] in your mind the whole way round,” William told Sinfield.
