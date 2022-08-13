360-degree headcam captures stunning wingsuit jump from mountain in the Swiss Alps

Adrenaline-fuelled headcam footage captures a daring wingsuit flight in the beautiful Swiss Alps.

Tim Howell, 31, performed the spectacular stunt after climbing the 4,500-meter-high Matterhornmountain in the Pennine Alps at the border between Switzerland and Italy.

The footage captured the thrill-seeking Brit jumping off a sheer drop just 50m away from the summit of the mountain.

This most recent stunt meant that the former Royal Marine, from Martock, Somerset, completed his seven-year-long project to jump from the summits of all six of the “great north faces of the Alps”.

