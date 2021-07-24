Improperly doing these exercises will age you: Here’s how to do them correctly

Although exercising offers plenty of health benefits, it’s easy to push yourself too far and overdo it.

Some exercises, if done too frequently or not done properly, can actually cause you to age faster.

Burpees, excess cardio and hot yoga are just three of the five workouts that can cause adverse affects if not performed in the correct way, or done too often. In this video we run through what to do and when, so you can workout most effectively.