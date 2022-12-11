England squad mascot 'Dave the Cat' begins journey to UK

A stray cat which captured the hearts of England players and fans alike during World Cup 2022 is making his way to the UK.

“Dave the Cat” was made the Three Lions’s mascot during their run for the trophy after they befriended him at their hotel in Qatar.

John Stones and Kyle Walker both took such a shine to the cat that they pledged to bring him home if they won the tournament.

However, after their devastating loss to France in the quarter-final, they decided that if the cup wasn’t coming home - Dave was.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.