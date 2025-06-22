The world nettle eating competition has returned to the Bottle Inn Pub in Marshwood, Dorset, after a hiatus.

The pub closed in 2019, which meant the competition was taken on by Dorset Nectar Cider Farm in Waytown.

Nettle stalks are cut into 2ft (61cm) lengths and eaten by contestants who are given cider, which they can drink or dip the nettles into to moisten them.

Michael Hobbs won the men's competition this year with a length of 74 feet while the women's winner Lucy Dermody won after eating 68 feet of stinging nettles.

The competition began around 40 years ago and was originally a nettle growing competition, however when a contestant said he'd eat anyones nettle that was longer than his, a new competition was born.