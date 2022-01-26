'World's Strongest Man' Tom Stoltman speaks about living with autism

Reigning World’s Strongest Man, Scotland’s Tom Stoltman, talks about growing up with autism and how the gym helped him find the confidence to prove his doubters wrong.

Stoltman was diagnosed with autism at the age of five and at 27 was crowned ‘World’s Strongest Man’ in 2021.

The Scottish strongman was introduced to the gym by his brother Luke and says it changed his life.

Mr Stoltman told PA: “For some reason, a switch switched in my brain and I was like, wow this is something I want to do”.

