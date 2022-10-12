Kanye West has upcoming interview scrapped due to alleged hate speech

Kanye West has had an interview on LeBron James' YouTube channel cancelled due to alleged hate speech.

Maverick Carter, a co-producer of The Shop: Uninterrupted, told Andscape that a recently-recorded episode featuring the rapper will not air due to "hate speech" and "extremely dangerous stereotypes."

"I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes," a statement said.

Ye was banned from Instagram and Twitter after making antisemitic comments.

