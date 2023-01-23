YouTuber and Pizza Hut join forces to create world's largest pizza, breaking record

YouTube star Airrack and Pizza Hut have teamed up to break a Guinness World Record by creating the world's largest pizza, measuring almost 14,000 square feet.

The stunt was pulled off to celebrate the return of Pizza Hut's "The Big New Yorker" and Airrack hitting 10 million YouTube subscribers.

Footage shows the creation of the enormous dish, which was made with a "Big New Yorker" recipe using around 13,653lb of dough.

The pizza was donated to Los Angeles charities.

Sign up for our newsletters.