Adorable giant otters perform synchronised swimming routine for their keeper

Adorable giant otters put on a show for their keeper as she greeted them by performing a synchronised swimming routine as she arrived to greet them good morning.

Keeper Monica Richards was able to capture the mesmerising display on camera, as the three animals swirled and twirled in their tank in Los Angeles Zoo.

Giant otters can grow up to six feet, and weigh around 75 pounds, according to National Geographic.

The carnivorous animals have been hunted extensively, putting wild populations at risk.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.