Zookeepers stunned after baby giraffe born just six weeks after his brother

Zookeepers at West Midlands Safari Park were left stunned when an endangered baby giraffe was born just weeks after its brother.

This CCTV footage shows the moment little Kris was born, falling several metres to the ground, before making his first steps under the care of his mum.

Mother Akacia gave birth to the slightly older Kingsley on 13 September at the facility in Bewdley, Worcestershire.

The two giraffes share the same dad, 11-year-old Rufus, who now has six children.

Kris and Akacia will soon be slowly introduced to the rest of the herd.

