A “plague” of 300 sea lions packed a beach in Chile in order to escape a pod of killer whales, one of which burst through a gate startling off a news crew before picking a fight with a pack of street dogs, ultimately being chased off by a man with a big stick. In the city of Tomé the sea lions, who were seeking refuge from the group of killer whales off the Biobio region coastline, drew a crowd but also caused concerns for local fishermen. Local authorities warned the public not to feed the wild sea mammals.