A team of researchers have created a 3D-printed fingertip that has a sense of touch similar to that of humans.

Bristol Robotics Laboratory Researchers have created the fingertip using a 3D printed mesh of tiny papillae, which are bumps found underneath the skin.

The artificial fingertip has the potential to help improve the quality of prosthetics, as well as the dexterity of robots so that they can interact with the world as easily as humans do.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.