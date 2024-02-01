Medical supplies can be seen at the scene of a suspected ‘acid attack’ in Clapham, as police confirmed a mother and children are among nine people injured.

A manhunt is underway after a woman and her two young children had a suspected corrosive substance thrown in their faces on Wednesday night (31 January).

Police are racing to locate a suspect who was seen fleeing Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common at around 7.25pm.

The family, three responding police officers, and two others who tried to help were taken to hospital after the attack.