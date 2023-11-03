James Cleverly shares AI video warning of dangers technology could bring

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly used a deepfake video of himself to illustrate the dangers of AI.

“It has the potential to transform all our lives for the better, but there are risks” Cleverly said in the video posted on his social media platforms.

This video was released as Britain hosted a global summit on artificial intelligence, inviting political leaders and tech bosses to try to agree on an approach to the fast-developing technology.

Losing control of the technology is one of the biggest concerns about AI, technology secretary Michelle Donelan said at the summit.