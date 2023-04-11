News outlet creates AI-generated presenter to read bulletins

A Kuwait media outlet has unveiled an AI-generated news presenter it says will read online bulletins.

Kuwait News debuted “Fedha”, an image of a woman wearing a black jacket and white T-shirt, on their Twitter account on Saturday, 8 April.

“I’m Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer?” the presenter says.

“Fedha is a popular, old Kuwaiti name that refers to silver, the metal. We always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in colour, so we combined the two,” deputy editor-in-chief Abdullah Boftain said.

Sign up for our newsletters.