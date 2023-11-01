King Charles says AI could ‘completely transform life as we know it’

King Charles III has said artificial intelligence holds the potential to “completely transform life as we know it”.

Delivering a virtual speech at the UK’s AI Safety Summit, hosted at Bletchley Park, the King said the technology could help better treat or cure medical conditions and “hasten our journey towards Net Zero”.

Charles also offered a warning about AI, saying “significant risks” must be tackled head-on.

“There is a clear imperative to ensure that this rapidly evolving technology remains safe and secure,” he said.

“Because AI does not respect international boundaries, this mission demands international coordination and collaboration.”