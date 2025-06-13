The family of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India crash, claim they have received “no support” from the governments of the UK or India as they try to fly out to see their relative “as soon as possible”.

Hiren Kantilal, Ramesh's cousin, revealed that 14 family members have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts to board a plane to Ahmedabad, after their flight out on Friday morning (June 13) was cancelled and other airlines have “ignored” their pleas.

Speaking outside his Leicestershire home, Kantilal said: “We haven’t got any support from the Indian or UK governments at all. We are heartbroken that this happened to us and they’re not helping us with flight tickets.”

He also added that the family is “totally heartbroken” over the death of Vishwash’s brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh.