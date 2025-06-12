Watch as the CEO of Air India expresses “deep sorrow” in his first statement since the deadly plane crash which claimed the lives of almost 300 people.

Speaking hours after the crash on Thursday (12 June), Campbell Wilson said that it has been a “difficult day” for the airline, which is now committed to supporting “the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones”.

Mr Wilson said he appreciates that there are many unanswered questions at this time but stressed that Air India will only share accurate and not speculative information.

“We owe that to everyone involved”, he said, before sharing the number of a hotline concerned family and friends can contact.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed with 240 people onboard, erupted into a fireball in a residential area in the city of Ahmedabad.