Cars submerged by flash flood water on Alabama highway

Flash flooding has wreaked havoc in Alabama as vehicles became dangerously submerged in water on one of the state’s main highways.

Traffic cameras from the Interstate 10 (I-10) highway show cars partially submerged in water on Wednesday (10 April), rendering the road virtually impassable due to high floodwaters.

The footage has been shared widely across social media.

NWS meteorologist Jacqui Jeras wrote on X,: “Omigosh! I can’t believe people are trying to drive in this. So scary and dangerous!”

Drivers have been warned not to attempt to drive through standing water.