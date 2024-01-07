Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:13
US aviation officials ground Boeing 737 planes after fuselage blowout on Alaska Airlines flight
The US Federal Aviation Administration ordered the immediate grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after the window of an Alaska Airlines plane blew off mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in the side of its fuselage.
Required inspections will take around four to eight hours per aircraft and will affect about 171 planes worldwide.
The aircraft was travelling from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, when a window and a chunk of fuselage blew out shortly after takeoff on Friday, 5 January.
The plane carrying 174 passengers landed safely back at Portland International Airport at 5:26pm, having departed at 5:06pm.
Up next
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
06:21
Earthquakes, wildfires and flooding: 2023’s biggest climate stories
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
42:24
Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
03:57
Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box
03:50
Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:29
Pochettino pushes Armando Broja to use Preston goal as stepping stone
00:56
‘Don’t question my integrity’: Postecoglou’s response to Dier rumours
01:04
FA Cup run crucial as Chelsea chase European spot, says Pochettino
00:32
Luke Littler reveals what he wants to spend £200k winnings on
00:32
Timelapse shows giant iceberg drifting through southern ocean
00:14
Storm Henk flooding traps canal boat against bridge as river swells
00:36
Snow sweeps through California as more extreme weather forecast
00:46
Hero saves girl, 3, from sinking car in Storm Henk floods
01:13
David Soul’s most memorable scenes as actor dies aged 80
00:45
Moment Derek Draper’s death announced live on This Morning
00:26
Davina McCall cried as friend unveiled as The Masked Singer character
01:00
Subpostmasters get justice in emotional final scenes of ITV drama
00:27
Judges shocked as Chicken Caesar is unmasked as Alexander Armstrong
00:55
Sex and the City’s Candace Bushnell discusses dating in your 60s
00:51
DJ Khaled befriends sunburnt British tourist while on holiday
00:57
Ukrainian orphan Natalia Grace sobs after DNA test confirms real age
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09