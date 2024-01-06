An Alaska Airlines flight required an emergency landing after an emergency exit door to the plane came off during the flight on Friday 5 January 2024.

The plane, originally headed from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California, carried 177 passengers and crew.

No injuries or deaths were reported and it is not known what caused the accident.

According to Flight Tracker, the aircraft had reached a 16,000ft height before it made an emergency descent, back into Portland, Oregen where it eventually landed safetly.