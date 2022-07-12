Abandoned 19th century cobalt mine discovered in Alderley Edge

A rare cobalt mine abandoned over 200 years ago has been discovered in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

The mine, which was in production during the Napoleonic Wars, is owned by the National Trust and leased to the Derbyshire Caving Club.

This clip shows the discovery of writing and a miner’s shoe, and an immersive map of the mine created by Christians Survey & Inspection Solutions.

“[The mine] is a compelling window into the past and to the last day when the mine workers stopped their activities”, Derbyshire Caving Club member Ed Coghlan said.

