Moment Alec Baldwin breaks down as Rust trial thrown out by judge

The moment Alec Baldwin cried as he was informed his Rust trial was thrown out by a New Mexico judge on Friday, 12 July was captured on video inside the courtroom.

The actor, 66, had faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who died after a prop gun Mr Baldwin was holding went off.

Director Joel Souza was injured in the incident.

The case was dismissed after it was found that the state had withheld evidence that could have shed light on how live rounds got onto the set.

Mr Baldwin previously said he did not pull the trigger on the firearm and did not know it contained a live round, claiming it fired accidentally.