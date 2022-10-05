Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins family after Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin and Rust Productions have reached a settlement with the estate of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of the film.

The cinematographer was fatally shot on 21 October 2021, when a firearm held by Baldwin was discharged on the set.

Matthew Hutchins, her widower, will be the executive producer on the film when production restarts in January next year, according to Deadline.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case,” Mr Hutchins said in a statement.

“As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.”

