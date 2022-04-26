Police have released never-seen-before footage of the moments after Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust.

The cinematographer died after a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin fired a live round during rehearsals for the film in October 2021.

In bodycam footage recently released by New Mexico Police, the actor can be seen taking a phone call as officers assess the scene.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the safety of guns on set, is also seen being questioned by the police.

