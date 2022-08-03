Alex Jones was reprimanded by a judge during his defamation trial on Tuesday, 2 August, for not telling the truth while under oath.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble scolded the Infowars founder after he told the jury that he complied with the pretrial evidence gathering despite not complying and that he is bankrupt which has not been proven.

"You may have filed for bankruptcy. That doesn’t make a person or a company bankrupt... This is not your show...You must tell the truth while you testify," Judge Gamble said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.