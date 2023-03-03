Moment Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder of wife and son

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son.

The panel of 12 spent less than three hours deliberating over the mountain of evidence and testimony presented by the prosecution and the defence, as they weighed whether or not to convict Mr Murdaugh of the brutal murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Over six weeks, jurors heard gruesome details about how Maggie and Paul were gunned down at the dog kennels of the family’s 1,700-acre estate back on 7 June 2021.

