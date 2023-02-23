Alex Murdaugh denies disposing of murder weapons and bloody clothes

Alex Murdaugh denied that he disposed of murder weapons and bloody clothes the night his wife and son were killed.

The disgraced attorney took to the stand to give testimony in his own double murder trial on Thursday, 23 February.

He was asked why, according to GPS data, he stopped for "about a minute" in his mother's driveway.

"Were you disposing of the murder weapons," he was asked, or of "bloody clothes."

The 54-year-old replied "no" to both, after saying he was trying to retrieve his phone that was stuck between the console and his seat.

Sign up for our newsletters.