Alexei Navalny’s killers will be named, wife says in new video message

The wife of Alexei Navalny has accused the Kremlin of conceiving his body as she vowed to reveal the names of her husband’s killers in a defiant new video message.

In a video message, released on Monday (19 February), Yulia Navalnaya said: "Vladimir Putin killed my husband... We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago.

“We will tell you about it soon.”

It comes as the bruised body of the Putin critic is believed to have been delivered to a morgue at the Salekhard District Clinical Hospital, an anonymous experienced paramedic told the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe on Sunday.